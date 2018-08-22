PHOTO: Estranged wife of Korn frontman showing alleged drug use

KGET obtained a domestic violence restraining order that Korn singer Jonathan Davis requested against his estranged wife, Deven Davis. Deven was found dead in a hotel on California Avenue on the morning of Aug. 17.

Jonathan says his wife had a 20 year history of drug addiction, specifically cocaine, norco and nitrus oxide, according to those court filings. He says Deven checked herself out of a sober living home a week before her death and he hadn’t seen her since, the documents state.

In the restraining order, he claimed his family was in crisis saying the children would be in extreme danger if left with their mother.

Jonathan filed for divorce in October 2016 after 12 years of marriage.

The cause of death is pending toxicology results.