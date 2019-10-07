Phillip Peters, district director for Mick Gleason, announces 2020 run for 1st District Supervisorial seat

Phillip Peters, the district director for retiring first district Supervisor Mick Gleason, confirms with 17 News he is running for the seat in 2020.

Peters, 31, whose resume includes one term on the Kern High School District Board, has served with Gleason’s office for roughly five years.

In a conversation with KGET’s Eytan Wallace, Peters said Gleason has mentored him over the last half decade, adding he has gotten to know the district well through his work with Gleason’s office.

From Ridgecrest to the Kern River Valley, the first district lines include much of northeast Kern County. District 1 also encompasses parts of Bakersfield.

Peters plans to officially announce his candidacy in the near future. At this point, he is the only candidate to confirm a run for the first district seat.