PG&E to conduct power shut off drills in Tejon, Poso Mountain areas Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you see some unusual activity in Tejon and Poso Mountain Tuesday morning, PG&E says they are conducting drills in case they need to shut off power.

PG&E says they’ll have crews and a helicopter in the areas of Tejon and Poso Mountain to practice response during a real Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

PG&E stresses power will not be shut off during the drill.

Officials said the drills are used to improve the time it takes to safely turn the power back on if power needs to be shut off.

No specific times for drills were provided.