PG&E planning possible power shutoffs for 75 Kern County customers

More than 70 PG&E customers in Kern County could be subject to a Public Safety Power Shutoff this week.

The utility said a shutoff may be needed as weather forecasts show hot, dry winds for today and an elevated fire risk. If initiated, 30 customers in Bakersfield, 41 in Arvin and four in Lebec would be affected by the shutoff.

PG&E officials said based on current forecasts, peak winds are expected from around 2 a.m. on Thursday to noon on Friday.

PG&E is expected to provide another update later this afternoon.