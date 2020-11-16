PG&E offering tips to protect customers from utility scams

(KGET) — PG&E is teaming up with Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) for Utility Scam Awareness Week from Nov. 16 to 23 to help customers detect potential scams.

Scammers have increased calls, texts, emails and in-person tactics during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to PG&E.

The gas and electric company wants to remind its customers that they will never ask for financial information over the phone or via email. They also will never contact their customers for the first time within one hour of a service disconnection, and will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

PG&E says the groups who are most vulnerable to scammers include senior citizens, low-income communities, and small business owners during their busy customer service hours.

Utilities United Against Scams is comprised of more than 145 U.S. and Canadian electric, water, and natural gas utilities. UUAS has succeeded in taking nearly 9,500 toll-free numbers used by scammers against utility customers out of operation, according to PG&E.

Signs of a potential scam

Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively demand immediate payment for an alleged past due bill.

Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct the customer to purchase a prepaid card then call them back to make a bill payment. Customers will never be asked to purchase a pre-paid card.

How customers can protect themselves from scams

PG&E says customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door if they have suspicions of being scammed.

PG&E does not specify how customers should make a bill payment and offers a variety of ways to pay a bill. Customers can make payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person at an authorized PG&E payment center.

PG&E says they will not threaten to disconnect or shut off service without prior notification. Customers will usually receive an advance disconnection notification by mail and it will be included with their regular monthly bill.

For more information about scams, visit pge.com and utilitiesunited.org.