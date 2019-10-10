PG&E completes second phase of its power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO – PG&E has completed its second phase of power shutoffs across the Bay Area, with the most recent outages happening late Wednesday.

#PSPS: Early this morning, PG&E turned off power for safety to counties in phase two (approx. 234k customers). That phase is complete. If you still have power IN THESE COUNTIES (see graphic) you will not lose power due to a PSPS https://t.co/9BBCQQRKqD pic.twitter.com/A5eDsNcU7f — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 10, 2019

According to PG&E, the new round of outages impacted around 234,000 customers.

A third phase is being considered for portions of Kern County that would impact around 4,000 customers Earlier forecasts predicted impacts to 43,000 customers. PG&E has not released information on if/when this will happen and which specific areas would be impacted.

You can find more information on the power shutoffs here. You can also look up your address to find out if your home or business will be affected.