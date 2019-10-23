PG&E announces it will move forward with planned power outages for 179,000 customers in 17 counties, including Kern

PG&E said Wednesday morning it will move forward with its latest Public Safety Power Shutoff due to high risk for wildfires.

Local PG&E representative Katie Allen said Tuesday the PSPS is expected to impact 33 customers in Bakersfield, 41 in Arvin and 4 in Lebec. PG&E began notifying customers within the PSPS footprint in Kern County Tuesday morning. Based on current forecasts, the peak winds would blow from about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, until about noon on Friday, Oct. 25.

Once the “all clear” signal is given, inspections and restoration activities would start.

See map below for affected areas or click here: https://bit.ly/2W0b4ji

Here is the link to PG&E’s announcement to move forward with its latest shutoff.

PG&E Moving Forward with Public Safety Power Shutoff in Portions of 17 Counties in Sierra Foothills, North Bay, Small Parts of San Mateo and Kern Counties

