PG&E announces ‘all clears’ for all counties affected by power shutoffs except Kern

PG&E has announced that it has issued weather “all clears” for counties affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff. The lone exception? Kern County.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company said it has issued the “all clears” because wind conditions began improving in most areas affected by the shutdown. San Mateo county and counties south of Interstate 80 were cleared first this morning, followed by communities in the North Bay and Sierra foothills above Interstate 80.

Kern County is not so lucky, as areas such as Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs are still seeing strong winds.

“We will continue to monitor conditions for the remaining customers impacted by this safety shutoff in Kern County, where windy weather conditions are expected to continue until Friday midday,” the company said in a press release.

PG&E said it expects all customers to be restored by Friday night or sooner.