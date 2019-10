Frankie and Johnny are KGET’s Pets of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA said the 9-week-old puppies are believed to be jack russell terrier/chihuahua mixes. They are part of a six-pup litter. Frankie, Johnny and the other pups will be available for adoption at the SPCA, 3000 Gibson St., at 9:30 a.m.

For more information about these puppies or other dogs up for adoption, call 661-323-8353.