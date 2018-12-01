KGET Pet of the Week: Toby
Chuck Nordstrom of the Bakersfield SPCA joined 17 News at Noon and introduced to us to Toby.
Chuck says Toby is a 1-and-a-half year old Chihuahua. He is a sweet little dog looking for a forever home ahead of Christmas.
Toby is available for adoption this weekend at the Bakersfield SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. You can also call them at 323-8353.
