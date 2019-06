The pet of the week is 8-weeks-old Oreo a mix-breed puppy who is up for adoption.

Oreo will be a medium-sized dog, a pit-lab mix with probably a few other breeds mixed in according to the SPCA.

He is one of seven in the litter. He is one of the three boys and has four sisters who all are available for adoption.

You can go down to the SPCA at 3000 Gibson Street in Northwest Bakersfield to check out the puppies. You can also call the SPCA at 661-323-8353.