Noodle the poodle is KGET’s Pet of the Week.

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA said Noodle is a 2-year-old poodle mix. He was found with an overgrowth of hair and was malnourished. He has been shaved and is growing his hair back. Nordstrom said he’s a calm, loving dog who loves sitting on laps.

Noodle is available for adoption now at the SPCA, 3000 Gibson St. For more information about Noodle or other dogs up for adoption, call 661-323-8353.