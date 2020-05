BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A person was stabbed at a motel in Southeast Bakersfield early Monday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded just after 5:00 a.m at the Villa Inn motel located at 80 Union Avenue.

Police said they were looking for the suspect in the 100 block of Union Avenue.

At this time, there is no specific information about the suspect.

BPD said the victim received moderate to major injuries from the stabbing and was taken to a local hospital.