Permanent twang: Kern County Museum eyes state grant to fund full-time, freestanding Bakersfield Sound museum

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sound, this city’s contribution to the canon of uniquely American music, has never had a permanent, standalone exhibit of historical artifacts.

But that’s changing — and perhaps quite soon. The Kern County Museum has applied for a state grant that would finance the wholesale conversion of an existing structure on its north Bakersfield campus into a full-time museum of local twang.

Bakersfield’s mid-century contribution to popular culture has been honored before — at the Country Music of Fame in Nashville, most notably, and of course here at the Kern County Museum, where there’s a permanent display tucked into a corner of the building.

But a large, permanent, free standing museum dedicated to the music of Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and their contemporaries? Never — until now.

Mike McCoy, the museum’s executive director, says a real Bakersfield Sound exhibit, complete with an adjacent stage, could be be just a few months away — if its application to a state grant program established for this very purpose — comes through. And McCoy feels good about the chances.

What might a Bakersfield Sound museum include?

McCoy says a few are on display right now at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, which just this week unveiled its virtual “Roll Out the Red Carpet” exhibition of Bakersfield Sound artifacts.

“When I visit the Smithsonian and I see Abraham Lincoln’s hat or I see George Washington’s teeth — those things are very personalized,” MCCOY SAID. “So when you can see Merle Haggard’s boots, you can see Rose Maddox’s dress, when you see the clothing items, things that were — you know, a cowboy hat from Red Simpson — that really personalizes things for people. I think the clothing is gonna be a big hit.”

The BMOA exhibit runs through Aug. 28 — and, at some point, hopefully, open for patrons to enjoy live and in person. But the Kern County Museum’s exhibit will be here, McCoy promises, for years.

“When I come back from the Shady Hills Retirement Home, ” McCoy said, “I’m gonna be able to wheel up and look at it.”

The bigger the community buy-in, McCcoy says, the better the exhibit. Donations, he added, are enthusiastically accepted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News