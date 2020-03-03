Pedestrian struck and killed along Taft Highway, roadway closed both directions

UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle along Taft highway has died.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle along Taft Highway, approximately three to four miles west of Buena Vista.

CHP said the pedestrian suffered major injuries.

At this time, the roadway is blocked in both directions. Westbound traffic is being re-routed to Buena Vista Road, while eastbound traffic is being re-routed to Interstate 5, that is according to CHP Bakersfield’s Twitter account.