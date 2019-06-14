Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Chester Avenue, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that seriously injured a pedestrian in Central Bakersfield on Thursday night.

Police were called to the collision at Chester Avenue and 10th Street at around 9:40 p.m.

Officers said a man was hit by vehicle heading northbound on Chester Ave.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision and suffered injuries that were described as “moderate to major.” He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with the investigation and are working to determine if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash.