Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when a vehicle struck him as he walked outside a crosswalk in central Bakersfield, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of H Street at about 10:06 p.m. and found a man had been hit by a vehicle. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was released pending further investigation, according to police. Drugs, alcohol or speeding do not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.