BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was hit by a vehicle on Truxtun Avenue last month.

Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, was identified as the woman who was hit by a vehicle on July 19 just before 4:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The office said Vigil was taken to Kern Medical where she died.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a Hall Ambulance facilities maintenance truck was involved.