Woman struck, killed in collision near Meadows Field Airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a woman may have been under the influence of alcohol when she was struck and killed by a vehicle in Oildale early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection at Airport Drive and Castaic Avenue near Meadows Field Airport just after 2:30 a.m. for report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

CHP says a 33-year-old woman was walking westbound crossing Castaic Avenue and Airport Drive when a driver in a Volkswagen collided with her. According to CHP, the woman walked directly into the path of passing Volkswagen, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators suspect the woman was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman at a later time.