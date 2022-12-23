BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16.

Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office.

According to CHP, the driver that struck Peterson continued driving and left the scene following the collision. The driver was contacted at home the next morning, but was not arrested.

The corner’s office said Peterson was declared dead at the scene.