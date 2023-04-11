BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle last week in central Bakersfield.

Officials said Lourdes Cordova Gonzalez, 64, of Bakersfield was the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in the 100 block of L Street, just north of Brundage Lane on April 6.

According to the coroner’s office, the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Gonzalez was transported to Kern Medical where she was pronounced deceased.

Her cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.

No other details of the incident were released. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the collision, according to the coroner’s release.