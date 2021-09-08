Woman struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman walking in northwest Bakersfield was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of Reina Road, west of Old Farm Road and south of Olive Drive. Two other pedestrians were knocked to the ground but were uninjured, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police. Drugs and alcohol are not a factor, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.