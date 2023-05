BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a train on Feb. 24. in East Bakersfield.

Felicia Guillen Ascenio, 26, of Bakersfield was identified as the woman who was struck by a train on East Truxtun Avenue and Kern Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway is investigating the crash.