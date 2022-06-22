BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in south Bakersfield Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Berkshire Road for a subject down in the roadway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Further investigation revealed a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Alexis Leon later returned to the scene and was found to be under the influence. He was taken into custody for two felonies and two infractions, including vehicular manslaughter. Speed also appeared to be a factor in the collision, according to BPD.

Leon is due in court Friday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.