BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A woman was severely injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday in California City, police said.

The crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. in the 9300 block of North Loop Boulevard, officials said.

The California City Police Department said officers located a woman, identified as Yardley Yolanda Rojas, 41, suffering from major injuries. Rojas was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical.

The vehicle that struck the woman immediately fled the scene and police have yet to locate it. Investigators believe the vehicle to be an unknown model silver or gray Toyota with damage to its front end.

The California City Police Department is calling for the help of the public in identifying the driver. Anyone with information may contact the CCPD at 760-373-8606 or the Kern Secret Witness Hotline at 661-332-4040.