The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4.

Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at the scene from her injuries.

According to officials, Ordonez was outside a crosswalk in the lanes. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.