BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a semi-truck early Friday morning on northbound Highway 99 near Rosedale Highway.

The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 1:18 a.m. Friday.

Officers say for an unknown reason a woman, 52, was walking on northbound Highway 99 with the direction of traffic wearing dark clothing in the number three lane.

The driver of a 2023 Peterbilt was in the same lane as the pedestrian and due to the darkness and dark clothing worn by the woman the driver was unable to see her, according to a report from CHP.

Officials say the driver was unable to avoid the crash due to another semi-truck in the lane to the left. A front portion of the semi-truck struck the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Officials say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this traffic crash is encouraged to contact CHP at 661-396-6600.