BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was killed after walking on Highway 99 on Sunday.

Adriana Gamez, 22, was identified as the woman struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 near White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Gamez was transported to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead.

California Highway Patrol officials said Gamez moved directly in front of a vehicle for unknown reasons. The driver tried to veer to avoid hitting Gamez but the right side of the vehicle hit her.

A post-death examination is to be conducted, according to the corner’s office.