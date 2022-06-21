Update (June 23) — The pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 184 Monday night has been identified as Lamont resident Corina Aguilar, 49.

Officials said Aguilar was hit and killed by a car while walking outside of the crosswalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woman struck, killed in Highway 184 collision

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 10:01 p.m., CHP responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on Highway 184, south of Hickory Lane. During its preliminary investigation, CHP concluded the pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman, was walking outside of a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle, Enrique Torres, was traveling southbound on Highway 184 at approximately 55 miles per hour as he approached the woman. The woman stepped into the southbound traffic lane and subsequently hit by Torres.

The woman sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Torres remained at the scene.

CHP said Torres and his passenger, Rosa Cabrera, were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured in the crash. The department is still investigating if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The coroner’s office will release the pedestrian’s name at a later time.