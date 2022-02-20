Visalia man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning White Lane collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Visalia man died of his injuries after he was struck by vehicle on White Lane early Sunday morning.

Bakersfield police were called to the 4300 block of White Lane at around 3:30 a.m. for a report of person being struck by a vehicle. Officers found a man in the roadway with major injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as James Lee Richardson Jr., 42, of Visalia.

Investigators said Richardson was in the middle of the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on White Lane.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Speed, alcohol or drug impairment were not factors in the crash, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.