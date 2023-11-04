BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered to remember Megan Fanucchi this evening outside a CVS where she was struck by a vehicle a year ago.

The vigil started at 5:30 p.m. on Stockdale Hwy and California Ave., near the CVS store on Nov. 4. Fanucchi was hit and killed near the intersection about one year ago.

The Bakersfield Police Department never found the drivers of the two cars that hit her.

Her daughter, Londyn weighs in on the impact felt a year later. “She was a great person, she was fantastic, and it’s tragic what happened”, said Londyn. “It shouldn’t have happened honestly. It was a horrible experience.”