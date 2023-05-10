BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Bakersfield police patrol vehicle Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to Union Avenue near East 9th Street at around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian collision.

Witnesses told investigators the BPD patrol vehicle was traveling southbound and struck the pedestrian as the pedestrian was crossing the road from the center median, officials said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.