BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 2-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle last week at a residence on Adobe Road near Highway 223.

Esmeralda Garcia Espinoza, 2, was struck by a vehicle in a driveway on private property on Adobe Road on May 10. Espinoza was taken to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead hours later, according to the coroner’s office.

According to CHP, Espinoza was in a driveway when she was struck by a truck entering the driveway.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death. Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

