Teen in Niles Street hit-and-run pronounced dead, family creates GoFundMe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jasmine Burleson, whose son Angel Berumen was hit while riding his skateboard in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday, confirmed to 17 News that he died on Thursday.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help the family cover medical expenses.

Angel, 16, was hit on Tuesday between 5:45 a.m. and 6:38 a.m. while crossing Niles Street, according to California Highway Patrol.

He was taken to Kern Medical then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, according to family.

CHP said a motorist saw Angel lying in the center median while driving by.

The make and model of the vehicle that hit the teen is unknown, officers said, but it’s red and the damage related to this crash is likely in an area that had been previously damaged and repaired.