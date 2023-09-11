BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning on Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were dispatched to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 119 near Harrison Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.

According to CHP, the crash happened after a white 2011 Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound on Highway 119 was approaching Harrison Street where a pedestrian was walking in the middle of westbound Taft Highway traffic lanes.

The 60-year-old driver of the Impala swerved to the left to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but the driver was unsuccessful and struck the unidentified man with the right front of the vehicle, CHP said.

The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Drugs and or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and the driver was not injured in the collision, according to CHP.

The coroner’s office will release the name of the pedestrian at a later time.

This investigation is ongoing and any witnesses with information are encouraged to call CHP Buttonwillow Area Office at 661-764-5580.