BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department celebrated the completion of a new path for pedestrians on Roberts Lane.

County officials hosted a ribbon cutting for the Roberts Lane Pedestrian Path on Wednesday morning. The ceremony took place at the Rasmussen Center in Oildale.

The pedestrian path and sidewalk improvements were approximately a half mile long, from Plymouth Street to Frontier Drive.

The new pathway increases accessibility for people that are dependent on transportation to community resources, such as the Rasmussen Senior Center, Teen Challenge and Omni Family Health. The project cost about $900,000.

“Projects like this and safety imrovements are the number one priority of the Public Works Department,” Public Works manager Michelle Burns-Lusich said. “We just want to make sure the residents in our community are safe.”

The project’s construction began in April 2022.