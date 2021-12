RIDGECREST, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has identified the pedestrian that was killed Friday after being struck by a sports utility vehicle between the intersection of North Brady Street and West Graaf Avenue.

According to the CHP, Gregory Robert Allen, 59 was the operator of a dirt bike when he was killed. CHP responded and arrived at the scene at around 4:15 p.m.

CHP pronounced him dead at the scene.