Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian on Union Avenue

An injured pedestrian is put in an ambulance after being struck on Union Avenue on Jan. 2, 2022. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a pedestrian Sunday evening on Union Avenue and drove off.

Officers were called to Union Avenue near the frontage road to Truxtun Avenue at around 6:35 p.m. The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. Police said the driver who struck the pedestrian drove away after collision. A description of the vehicle or the driver was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.