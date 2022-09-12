BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are looking for a vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit and run Sunday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person down in the road in the 700 block of P Street. An investigation showed that a man had been hit by a car that fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital where he is in critical and unstable condition, according to BPD. His identity has not been released yet.

The vehicle in question is described as a black sedan with damage on the front driver’s side.

An investigation showed that speed appeared to be a factor and it is unknown whether alcohol was involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.