Police search for driver in hit-and-run pedestrian death in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday in East Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Edison Highway and Mt. Vernon Avenue. CHP says a 37-year-old man was walking outside a crosswalk onto westbound Edison Highway when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle is described as an older, silver compact sedan with a damaged headlight.

This is the 24th pedestrian death in Kern County this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP’s Bakersfield office at 661-396-6600.