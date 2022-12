Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the incident. It has been corrected.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead Friday night.

The collision was reported on White Lane near South Real Road at around 9:45 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a body covered with a tarp.

It was not immediately clear if a driver fled or remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.