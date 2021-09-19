Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Brundage Lane collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was hit by vehicle Sunday evening in Central Bakersfield.

Officers were called to Brundage Lane near South Olive Street just east of Oak Street just before 7:45 p.m. A woman was struck by vehicle and suffered what were described as moderate to major injuries, Bakersfield police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

Bakersfield police said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

