BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening in northeast Bakersfield.

Emergency responders were called to the area of 34th and Q streets for a report of a person struck by a vehicle just after 7 p.m. Bakersfield police said one person suffered major injuries. No other details were immediately available.

