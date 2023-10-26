BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hit-and-run driver is at large after striking a pedestrian on Mount Vernon Avenue that left a man with major injuries Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers investigation revealed an unknown driver in an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Mount Vernon Avenue, north of Bernard Street, when they struck a pedestrian who was walking, outside of a crosswalk, eastbound across northbound lanes of Mount Vernon Ave just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene northbound on Mount Vernon Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical. BPD does not have a description for the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CHP at 661-396-6600 or the confidential line at 661-396-6610.