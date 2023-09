BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Delano Thursday morning.

Union Pacific officials told 17 News, the incident happened on tracks near High Street and Cecil Avenue around 9:50 a.m.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

None of the train’s crew was injured, a Union Pacific spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.