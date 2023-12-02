BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian with major injuries was transported by ambulance after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday in southeast Bakersfield.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department say they were dispatched to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Houser Street about 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man down in the roadway suffering from major injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing Dr. Martin Luther King

Jr. Boulevard in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by the involved vehicle

which was traveling north, according to BPD. The vehicle fled the scene.

It is unknown whether alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked call BPD at 661-327-7111.