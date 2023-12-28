BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck by a silver vehicle while in a crosswalk in east Bakersfield on Wednesday, according to Bakersfield police.

On Dec. 27, Bakersfield police responded to reports of a man suffering from major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of Baker Street. Shortly after 5:20 p.m., officials located the victim suffering from injuries in the roadway before transporting him to the hospital. The silver vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene, according to officials.

The silver, compact vehicle has damage to the front passenger side and also has a broken headlight.

It is unknown if speed and or impairment are factors in the collision. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.