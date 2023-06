BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck by a train late Wednesday night in North Bakersfield.

A Union Pacific train struck a man near the intersection of 30th and M Streets around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver.

The pedestrian was transported to Kern Medical for treatment, his current condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported, Tysver said.

Union Pacific is investigating the crash.