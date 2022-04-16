BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The Bakersfield Police and Fire Department responded to an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on South H Street near Isil Avenue just before 8 P.M.

An adult female was transported to a local hospital where she later died, according to BPD. The female was out of a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. Drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in this crash.

The identity of the victim will later be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.