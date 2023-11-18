BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian was left with major injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Olive Drive Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A driver struck a pedestrian on Nov. 18 at the Olive Drive and Victor Street intersection, according to CHP. The crash ended up blocking the westbound lanes after the incident.

CHP Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez told 17 News the pedestrian was walking northbound across the eastbound lanes of Olive Drive outside of a crosswalk, while a driver traveling eastbound on Olive Drive east of Victor Street in the #2 lane at 35-40 miles per hour.

According to Martinez, the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing during darkness. The driver of the Honda was unable to avoid the pedestrian and hit the pedestrian.

The driver remained on scene for law enforcement arrival, Martinez said, and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor.

The roadways were reopened at approximately 7:18 p.m. on Saturday.